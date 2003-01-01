What is Bulk Crap Uninstaller?

Bulk Crap Uninstaller (in short BCUninstaller or BCU) is a free (as in speech and beer) bulk program uninstaller with advanced automation. It excels at removing large amounts of applications with minimal to no user input, while requiring next to no technical knowledge.

It can detect most applications and games (even portable or not registered), clean up leftovers, force uninstall, automatically uninstall according to premade lists, and much more.

You can read the manual here.

Main window preview

Features

In its basic form BCU is easy to use by most users, but it also has tools useful for power users, system admins and developers. Some of the most notable features of Bulk Crap Uninstaller:

Very thorough installed application detection

BCUninstaller can detect, manage and uninstall applications from the following sources:

Advanced filtering

Fast, automatic uninstall

The main feature of BCUninstaller is its ability to fully or nearly fully automate the process of uninstalling multiple applications. BCU always attempts to use the application’s original uninstaller to avoid issues found in uninstall managers that blindly remove files to achieve uninstall automation (e.g. failing to unregister context menu entries or services).

Leftover removal

Other features

While detection and uninstallation are the two main features of BCU that receive the most focus, it also has many useful tools built on top of that framework.

Startup manager preview

BCU is translated to Arabic, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Russian, Slovenian and Spanish at the moment of writing this. More to come! If you want to help translate BCU to a new language or update and existing translation please start an issue or contact me through the feedback form.

System requirements

The system requirements are fairly lax since BCU was designed to work on any PC it is thrown at. If it boots, the chances are BCU will manage to run on it.

Licensing and commercial use

Bulk Crap Uninstaller is licensed under Apache 2.0 open source license, and can be used in both private and commercial settings for free and with no obligations, as long as no conditions of the license are broken.